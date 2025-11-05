BSNL recruitment open for 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts , Check details

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Senior Executive Trainee Posts under the Direct Recruitment (DR) scheme. According to the official notification, the organization will fill a total of 120 posts under the Direct Recruitment (DR) scheme.

The telecom company has published a tentative notification and the application link is available on the official website bsnl.co.in.

Vacancy Details

Applications are invited for a total of 120 posts. Out of which.

Senior Executive Trainee (DR) Telecom Stream posts: 95 (tentative)

Senior Executive Trainee (DR) Finance Stream posts: 25 (tentative) .

Reservation for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories, etc will be applicable as per the instructions issued by the Government of India for direct recruitment.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 24,900 to 50,500.

Eligibility criteria for Telecom:

A Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology degree or equivalent engineering degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks on a regular full-time basis in any of the following disciplines:

. Electronics and Telecommunications

Electronics Computer Science Information Technology Electrical Instrumentation or a combination of these disciplines as core with other associated emerging branches.

Eligibility criteria for Finance:

The candidate must have Chartered Accountant and Cost and Management Accountancy qualifications.

Age Limit

Note that the minimum age limit allowed is 21 years and maximum 30 years to apply for the post.

The hiring process will be conducted through a written competitive examination (Computer-Based – Multiple Choice Objective Type Test).

“The schedule of application, scheme of exam, exam fee, and link for online registration, exam date, etc., will be published on the official BSNL websites: (http://www.bsnl.co.in) and (http://www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in). Eligible candidates are advised to regularly check the BSNL website for updates regarding registration, examination schedule, exam fee, and other relevant information,” said the notification issued by AGM, Recruitment, BSNL.