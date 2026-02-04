BSNL Recruitment 2026: Registration opens for 120 Senior Executive Trainee posts

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting applications for Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in from February 5. The application window will close on March 7, 2026.

According to the official notification, a total of 120 vacancies for telecom and finance positions will be filled with this recruitment drive. Following this, the correction window will be open from March 8 to 15 and the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for March 29.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application opens: February 5, 2026

Application close: March 7, 2026.

Application correction window: March 8 – March 15, 2026

Computer-Based Test (CBT) – March 29, 2026

Vacancy Details

Telecom-95

Finance -25

Educational Qualification

To be eligible to apply for the post, the aspirant should be pursuing or have completed a full-time BE/BTech degree with at least 60% marks in the related disciplines of Electronics, Telecommunications, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Or any other related/similar field.

For the Finance stream:

Candidates must be a qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CMA (Cost Management Accountant)

Age Limit

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 30 years

Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Government of India rules

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in two stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates.

How to apply for BSNL Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in.

Click on the recruitment tab and click on the link

Register and login

Fill in the application form

Upload documents and pay fee

Submit the application form and take a print out for the future need.