BSNL Recruitment 2026: Registration opens for 120 Senior Executive Trainee posts
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started the application process for recruitment for Senior Executive Trainee (SET).
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting applications for Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in from February 5. The application window will close on March 7, 2026.
According to the official notification, a total of 120 vacancies for telecom and finance positions will be filled with this recruitment drive. Following this, the correction window will be open from March 8 to 15 and the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for March 29.
BSNL Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Application opens: February 5, 2026
Application close: March 7, 2026.
Application correction window: March 8 – March 15, 2026
Computer-Based Test (CBT) – March 29, 2026
Vacancy Details
- Telecom-95
- Finance -25
Educational Qualification
To be eligible to apply for the post, the aspirant should be pursuing or have completed a full-time BE/BTech degree with at least 60% marks in the related disciplines of Electronics, Telecommunications, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Or any other related/similar field.
For the Finance stream:
Candidates must be a qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CMA (Cost Management Accountant)
Age Limit
- Minimum age: 21 years
- Maximum age: 30 years
- Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Government of India rules
Selection Process
The selection will be conducted in two stages:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Document Verification
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates.
How to apply for BSNL Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in.
- Click on the recruitment tab and click on the link
- Register and login
- Fill in the application form
- Upload documents and pay fee
- Submit the application form and take a print out for the future need.