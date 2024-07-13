BSF Recruitment 2024: Last date for registration for 1526 posts extended, check details

The Border Security Force (BSF) has extended the last date for registration for recruitment under CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and AR. The recruitment drive is set to fill 1526 vacancies of Sub Inspector SI, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI, Head Constable, and Constable.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Border Security Force at crpf.gov.in on or before July 25.

More Details:

Post Details:

Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)

  • CRPF: 21
  • BSF: 17
  • ITBP: 56
  • CISF: 146
  • SSB: 03

Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havildar (Clerk)

  • CRPF: 282
  • BSF: 302
  • ITBP: 163
  • CISF: 496
  • SSB: 05
  • AR: 35

Educational Qualification:

  • CAPF HC Ministerial: Candidate must have a 12th mark sheet or 12th pass and also must have a steno degree.
  • CAPF ASI Steno: Candidate must have passed the 12th mark sheet and should also have typing experience.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age: 18 Years
  • Maximum Age: 25 Years

Application Fee:

  • GEN/OBC: 200
  • SC/ST: Exempted from paying any application fee

Selection Process:

  • Written Test
  • Physical test
  • Skill Test (Typing and Steno tests)
  • Documents verification

How to Apply:

  • Visit the official website of the Border Security Force to apply at crpf.gov.in.
  • Register yourself after clicking on the Apply link
  • Fill in all the necessary information
  • Submit the application
  • Take the printout of the application for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BSF at crpf.gov.in.

