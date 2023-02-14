BSF recruitment 2023 notification for 1200 vacancies issued, check details

BSF recruitment 2023: Online applications are invited from eligible and interested male & female Indian Citizens for filling up 1284 vacancies (1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates).

Different posts of Constable (Tradesman) will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get Pay scale Rs. 21,700-69,100/- and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

BSF vacancy 2023 details

Man:

Constable (Cobbler): 22

Constable (Tailor): 12

Constable (Cook): 456

Constable (Water Carrier): 280

Constable (Washer Man): 125

Constable (Barber): 57

Constable (Sweeper): 263

Constable (Waiter): 5

Total: 1220

Woman:

Constable (Cobbler): 1

Constable (Tailor): 1

Constable (Cook): 24

Constable (Water Carrier): 14

Constable (Washer Man): 7

Constable (Barber): 3

Constable (Sweeper): 14

Constable (Waiter): 64

Total: 64

Age limits:

The candidates should not be below 18 years or above 25 years as on closing date of online applications. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates for SC/ ST/ OBC and other special categories of personnel as per the rules of government.

Education qualification:

(1) For trades of Constable (Cobbler), Constable (Tailor), Constable (Washerman), Constable (Barber) and Constable (Sweeper): (a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board; (b) Must be proficient in respective trade; (c) Must qualify trade test in the respective trade conducted by recruitment board.

(2) For the trades of Constable (Cook), Constable (Water Carrier) and Constable (Waiter): (a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board; (b) National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) level-I Course in food production or Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation or from the Institutes recognized by National Skill Development Corporation.

Physical Standards:

Height: Male: 165 Cms, Female: 155 Cms

Chest: Male only: 75 Cms (80 cms after expansion)

Weight: The weight should be corresponding to height and age.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will get a salary as per the Pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 and other allowances as admissible to central government employees from time to time.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online on the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click here to read the BSF recruitment 2023 notification.