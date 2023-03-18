BSF Recruitment 2023: Monthly salary up to Rs 177500, check details

Border Security Force (BSF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, invites eligible Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Comdt (Logistic). According to the Official Notification of BSF Recruitment the monthly salary for the above position is based on pay matrix level 10 i.e. Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500 as per 7th CPC.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above post from the official site.

BSF Recruitment 2023:

Name of the post: Assistant Comdt (Logistic)

Opening Date of the Application: 12th March 2023

Closing Date of the Application: 10th April 2023

BSF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit for the above post shall not be more than 35 years old as of the closing date of the online application receipt.

BSF Recruitment 2023 Selection Process:

Selection of the candidates will be done based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2023 Application Fee:

Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card.

For General Candidates: 400/-

For Female Candidates/SC/ST/BSF Serving Personnel: No Fee

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment:

Interested applicants can apply via online mode through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in from BSF.

Here is the step-by-step process:

Go to the official website of BSF recruitment. Click on the apply link of Group-A (Gazetted- Non Ministerial (Combatised) posts in the Border Security Force, Air wing, Ministry of Home Affairs. Register and Login to the portal using your login credentials. Apply for BSF recruitment. Fill in the BSF recruitment application form. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Click here to know more details regarding BSF Recruitment 2023 Notification.