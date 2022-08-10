BSF Recruitment 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 323 Head Constable and other posts

Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a new notification for 323 Head Constable (HC-Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. The last date to apply is September 06, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 06, 2022.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 06, 2022

Vacancy Details

Head Constable (HC- Ministerial): 312
Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer): 11

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the HC- Ministerial posts must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India.
Candidate applying for the ASI (Steno) must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India with Shorthand/typing Skill Test.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

Selection of the candidates will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Salary Details

Head Constable (HC- Ministerial): Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer): Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-5

Application Fee:

Applicants can pay the examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100
For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

Click Here For Official BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification

