BSF Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 1312 Head Constable posts, Check details

Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring eligible Indian citizens (Male & Female) for filling up the vacancies for the NonGazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Border Security Force (Comn Set-up) for the vacancy Year 2022.

The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 1312 Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts. Interested and eligible job aspirants who want to work in the BSF can apply online through rectt.bsf.gov.in on or before September 19, 2022.

Check out more details about the ongoing recruitment drive below:

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online application: August 20, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: September 19, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post: Head Constable (Radio Operator) – HC-RO

Total Vacancies: 982

Post: Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – HC-RM

Total Vacancies: 330

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100/- Level-4

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (RO): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.

Head Constable (RM): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Fitter or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.

Application Fee

Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to Apply for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022

Interested applicants can apply via online mode through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in from BSF.

Here is the step by step process

Go to the official website of BSF recruitment. Click on the apply link of ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)’ notification on the homepage. Register and Login to the portal using your login credentials. Apply for BSF recruitment 2022. Fill in the BSF recruitment 2022 application form. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification