BSF Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 15654 posts, know details

The online application process is currently open for the recruitment of Constables (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and SSF, Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoys for the 2025 intake in the Narcotics Control Bureau. This recruitment drive by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aims to fill 39481 positions for Constable GD, with the largest number of 15654 positions being allocated for recruitment in the BSF.

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 23 who have completed high school by January 1, 2025, can apply until 11 pm on October 14. The online application fees must be paid by 11 pm on October 15. There will be an opportunity to correct errors in the online application forms from November 5 to November 7 at 11 pm. The first phase of the computer-based examination for this recruitment is likely to take place in January or February 2025.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in to apply for the posts before October 15.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2024, Post Details:

Category Male position Women’s post Total Posts General 5,563 986 6,549 OBC 2,906 510 3,416 Scheduled Caste (SC) 2,018 356 2,374 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 1,489 262 1,751 EWS 1,330 234 1,564 Total 13,306 2,348 15,654

Age Limit & Educational Qualification:

Age limit- 18 to 23 years

Any 10th pass candidates can apply for BSF recruitment under SSC GD Constable.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2024, How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the SSC ssc.gov.in to apply for BSF Constable Posts

Register yourself after clicking on the Apply link

Fill in all the necessary information

Submit the application

Take the printout of the application for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ssc.gov.in.