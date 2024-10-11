BSF Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 15654 posts, know details

The online application process is currently open for the recruitment of Constables (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and SSF, Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoys for the 2025 intake in the Narcotics Control Bureau. This recruitment drive by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aims to fill 39481 positions for Constable GD, with the largest number of 15654 positions being allocated for recruitment in the BSF.
Candidates between the ages of 18 and 23 who have completed high school by January 1, 2025, can apply until 11 pm on October 14. The online application fees must be paid by 11 pm on October 15. There will be an opportunity to correct errors in the online application forms from November 5 to November 7 at 11 pm. The first phase of the computer-based examination for this recruitment is likely to take place in January or February 2025.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in to apply for the posts before October 15.
BSF Constable Recruitment 2024, Post Details:
|Category
|Male position
|Women’s post
|Total Posts
|General
|5,563
|986
|6,549
|OBC
|2,906
|510
|3,416
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|2,018
|356
|2,374
|Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|1,489
|262
|1,751
|EWS
|1,330
|234
|1,564
|Total
|13,306
|2,348
|15,654
Age Limit & Educational Qualification:
Age limit- 18 to 23 years
Any 10th pass candidates can apply for BSF recruitment under SSC GD Constable.
BSF Constable Recruitment 2024, How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the SSC ssc.gov.in to apply for BSF Constable Posts
- Register yourself after clicking on the Apply link
- Fill in all the necessary information
- Submit the application
- Take the printout of the application for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ssc.gov.in.