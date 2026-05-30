BRO recruitment 2026: Apply for 899 Electrician and other vacancies

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The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced receiving applications for the recruitment process for 899 vacancies for Electrician and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, bro.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for multiple positions within the organisation until July 4, 2026.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recruitment:

Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria as per the positions in the official recruitment notification on the organisation’s website.

The age limit for applicants has been fixed between 18 and 27 years as of June 1, 2026. Age relaxation available as per government rules mentioned in the official notification.

BRO recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee for the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Ex-Servicemen, Ex-Agniveers, and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates is Rs 50. The fee must be paid through the online payment link provided in the detailed notification in favour of the Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune-411015.

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Selection Process

The recruitment process will involve several stages, including a Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test (TT), and Primary Medical Examination (PME).According to the notification, the Physical Efficiency Test and Trade Test will be qualifying in nature. Candidates must clear these stages as well as the medical examination to remain eligible for final selection.

Written examination to decide final merit

BRO has stated that the final merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination. However, candidates must first qualify the PET and TT and successfully clear the Primary Medical examination.The organisation has emphasized that no marks from the Physical Efficiency Test or Trade Test will be added to the final merit score. Qualifying these stages remains mandatory for appointment.

BRO recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps elucidated here to apply for the BRO recruitment 2026:

Visit the official BRO website, bro.gov.in.

Open the BRO Recruitment 2026 notification and check the eligibility requirements.

Click on the online application link available on the recruitment page.

Register yourself using the required details.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational information.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online, if applicable.

Review the application form carefully before submission.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.