BRO GREF Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 899 posts

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The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has issued a notification for 899 vacancies for various posts within the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) on its official website. The online application is set to start from in April 2026 and will likely continue till May 2026.

BRO GREF recruitment 2026: Vacancy distribution

Students can check the vacancy distribution here in a table format:

Draughtsman: 42

Hindi Typist: 10

Store Keeper Technical (SKT): 300

Operator Communication: 261

Operator Excavating Machinery (OEM): 207

Electrician: 79

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The detailed nitification with the eligibility criteria is expected to be out soon.

What are the steps to apply for this recruitment?

Here are the steps provided below to apply for the recruitment:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) — bro.gov.in

Step-2: Download and read the detailed notification carefully.

Step-3: Fill out the application form with your correct personal and educational details

Step-4: Attach required documents such as certificates, ID proof, and photographs

Step-5: Submit the application form as per instructions (online/offline) and keep a copy for future reference

step-6: Keep visiting the official website for more such updates and notifications.