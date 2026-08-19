BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 4 Notification released for 32,388 posts

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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 notification to recruit school teachers for a total of 32,388 posts on Tuesday that is August 18.

According to the official announcement, the commission will start the TRE 4 application process on September 1, 2026. Candidates must note that the last date to submit application form is September 30, 2026, as per the official schedule.

The fee payment link will also be activated on September 1, the commission stated. The last date for fee payment is September 29, 2026, it added. As per the official announcement, application-related guidelines are available on the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Sharing the official circular on X, the commission stated:

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“Under Advertisement Number 14/2026, online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 29 had announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

According to the chief minister’s announcement, the vacancies are allocated across different school levels as follows:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts