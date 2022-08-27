BPCL recruitment 2022 notification for recruitment of 102 posts issued, check details

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCl) has issued a notification for the recruitment of more than 100 posts. The selected candidates will be appointed at BPCl’s Kochi refinery.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts on or before September 13.

BPCL vacancy 2022 details:

Important dates

Online Application starting date: August 26

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: September 8

Last date for applying: September 13

Name and number of vacant posts:

Total posts: 102

Chemical Engineering: 31

Civil Engineering: 8

Computer Science & Engineering: 9

Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 5

Safety Engineering/ Safety & Fire Engineering: 10

Mechanical Engineering: 28

Instrumentation Engineering/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Instrumentation Technology/ Instrumentation & control engineering/ electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 9

Metallurgy Engineering: 2

Educational qualification of BPCL recruitment 2022:

The applicants must have an Engineering Degree (full time course) in the respective discipline, with 60 per cent marks from a recognised Indian University/Institute (Relaxed to 50 per cent mark for ST/SC/PwBD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only.)

BPCL vacancy 2022 age limits:

The applicant should be between 18 and 27 Years as on 01.09.2022. However, the candidates coming under the reserved category will get relaxation.

Duration of appointment:

The Apprenticeship training is for one year.

Stipend of BPCL recruitment 2022:

The selected candidate will get Rs 25,000 per month.

BPCL recruitment selection process: