BOB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 546 Acquisition officer posts, Check eligibilty
Candidates willing to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 can check their eligibility and apply online before March 14, 2023
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on contract basis.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB at bankofbaroda.in till March 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 500 Acquisition Officers post.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Online application registration start date February 22, 2023
- Last date to apply online March 14,2023
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Regional Acquisition Manager: 4 posts
- National Acquisition Head: 1 post
- Head-Wealth Technology: 1 post
- NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post
- Product Manager (Trade & Forex): 1 post
- Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 19 posts
- Trade Regulation – Sr Manager: 1 post
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post
- Private Banker – Radiance Private: 15 posts
- Product Head – Private Banking: 1 post
- Radiance – PrivateSales Head: 1 post
- Acquisition Officers: 500 posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The application fees for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women. The payment can be made using only Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS,UPI etc.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibilty Criteria
Candidates in the age group of 21 years to 28 years as on February 1, 2023 can apply. Notably, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates with a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: How to Apply For Vacancies
- Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm
- Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts
- Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link
- Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
Download the official notification