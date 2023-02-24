BOB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 546 Acquisition officer posts, Check eligibilty

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on contract basis.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB at bankofbaroda.in till March 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 500 Acquisition Officers post.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application registration start date February 22, 2023

Last date to apply online March 14,2023

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Regional Acquisition Manager: 4 posts

National Acquisition Head: 1 post

Head-Wealth Technology: 1 post

NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post

Product Manager (Trade & Forex): 1 post

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 19 posts

Trade Regulation – Sr Manager: 1 post

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post

Private Banker – Radiance Private: 15 posts

Product Head – Private Banking: 1 post

Radiance – PrivateSales Head: 1 post

Acquisition Officers: 500 posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fees for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women. The payment can be made using only Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS,UPI etc.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibilty Criteria

Candidates in the age group of 21 years to 28 years as on February 1, 2023 can apply. Notably, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates with a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: How to Apply For Vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm

Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

Download the official notification