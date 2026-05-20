BOB Apprentice recruitment 2026: Online Application process underway for 5,000 vacancies, Apply now

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Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment of 5,000 apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive online through the official portals from May 19, 2026. The last date to complete the application process is June 8, 2026. Applicants can apply for only one State or Union Territory.

The selected candidates for the programe will undergo one year of training in the public sector bank and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000.

Vacancy Details

According to the official recruitment notification, a total of 5,000 vacancies including , 2,148 seats for the unreserved category will be filled this time. State wise vacancy Details:

Gujarat: 960

Uttar Pradesh: 764

Maharashtra: 580

Karnataka: 483

Rajasthan: 412

West Bengal: 194

The bank will conduct an online examination, followed by document verification, local language test and medical examination for shortlisted candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must hold Indian citizenship and possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Candidates registered on the NATS portal should ensure that not more than four years have passed since completion of graduation as of the cut-off date, May 1, 2026.

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Candidates must also register on either the NAPS or NATS apprenticeship portals before applying for the programme. Those who have already completed apprenticeship training or have one year or more of work experience after graduation cannot apply.

Age Limit

For candidates registered under NAPS, the upper age limit remains below 34 years as on May 1, 2026. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation according to Government norms.

Application fee

General, EWS and OBC male candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 800 plus GST. Female and transgender candidates from these categories need to pay Rs 600 plus GST. The fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates stands at Rs 200 plus GST.

Selection process

The online test will carry 100 marks and include questions from General and Financial Awareness, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge and General English. Candidates who qualify in the examination will appear for document verification and a local language assessment for the selected State or Union Territory.