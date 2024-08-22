BMC Recruitment 2024: Application open for 1,846 clerk posts, Check eligibility and other details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the registration process for recruitment for clerk posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 1,846 Executive Assistant positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at portal.mcgm.gov.in to apply for recruitment on or before September 8.

“All candidates (including backward class candidates) who satisfy the age limit and other eligibility criteria prescribed for unreserved (open) general posts are considered eligible for recommendation. Reserved category candidates should apply for posts available in their category. However, it is mandatory to accurately mention their original category information in the application,” the official notification read.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: 14 August

Registration end date: 8 September

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Maximum age limit: 38 years

Reservation:

Female: 30%

Ex-Servicemen: 15%

Project Victims: 5%

Affected by Earthquakes: 2%

Players: 5%

Part-time Graduates (Educated Unemployed): 10%

Orphans: 1%

Disabled: 4%

Application Fee:

Unreserved categories: Rs 1,000

Reserved categories: Rs 900

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at portal.mcgm.gov.in or click here

Click on the Careers or Prospectus section on the homepage

Click on the Online Application Form for Executive Assistant (Previous Designation: Clerk)

Fill out the application form and submit it

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at portal.mcgm.gov.in.