BIS Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 345 vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a fresh notification for 345 vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts. Eligible candidate can apply online for BIS Recruitment 2024 from 9th September 2024.

BIS will fill the vacancies for posts like Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Senior Technician, and others.

Important date:

Application start date: 09 September 2024

Last date: 30 September 2024

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Director- 3

Personal Assistant 27

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 43

Assistant (CAD) – 1

Stenographer – 19

Sr. Secretariat Assistant – 128

Jr. Secretariat Assistant – 78

Technical Assistant (Lab) – 27

Sr. Technician – 18

Technician – 1

Total -345

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria may vary depending on the specific position and category. You can read the details about the eligibility Criteria which include age limit and education qualification to apply for the BIS various posts, are given in the official notification.

BIS Recruitment 2024 Age Limit

The candidate’s maximum age should be 35 years old. Upper age relaxation is available for different groups, including special categories such as PwD, Ex-Servicemen, Defence Personnel, and others.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be done through the below phases.

Written Exam

Skill Test (as required for the specific post)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary Details

The pay scales for various positions under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recruitment are as follows:

Assistant Director: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 at Level 10.

Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Assistant (CAD), and Technical Assistant (Lab): Level 6, with salaries ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Stenographers and Senior Technicians: Level 4, receive a salary range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Junior Secretariat Assistants and Technicians: Level 2, have a salary range of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

How to apply for BIS recruitment 2024?

Step-1: Go to the official BIS website at bis.gov.in.

Step-2: Click on the “Career Opportunities” under the Other Services tab on the home page.

Step-3: Click on the “Recruitment Advt./Result” link.

Step-4: Download the specific link for BIS Group A, B, and C Posts Notification PDF.

Step 5: Click on the apply online link.

Step-6: Fill out the application form as per instruction.

Step-7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step-8: Submit the application form and take a print out for future use.

