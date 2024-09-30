BIS Recruitment 2024: Apply now for 345 PA, AD and other posts, Registration Close Today

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will close the registration window for 345 vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website bis.gov.in by today, September 30.

BIS will fill the vacancies for posts like Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Senior Technician, and others.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in November 2024. The admit card will be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 345 positions for PA, AD, SSA, and other posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limits, pay scales, and other information in the notification below:

BIS Recruitment 2024, Application Fee:

The application fee for the positions of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) is Rs 800, while Rs 500 applies to the remaining positions. There is no fee for SCs/STs/PWDs/Women and BIS serving employees.

Steps to apply for BIS Recruitment 2024:

Go to the official website of BIS bis.gov.in. On the homepage, Click “Career Opportunities” under the Other Services tab on the home page. Click on the “Recruitment Advt./Result” link. Download the link for the BIS Group A, B, and C Posts Notification PDF. Click on the apply online link. Fill out the application form as per instruction. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be done through the below phases.

Written Exam

Skill Test (as required for the specific post)

Document Verification

Medical Examination