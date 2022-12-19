BIS Recruitment 2022: Management executive posts vacant, earn up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS) is inviting applications to fill up the vacant posts for Management Executives in different categories. BIS is a body that comes under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. The last date to submit applications is January 06, 2023. For further details and official notification, check below:

BIS Recruitment Vacant posts:

Management Executives for NITS – 1 post

Management Executives for PRTD – 1 post

BIS Recruitment Eligibility:

Management Executives for NITS

Educational qualification: The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA in Marketing or HR

The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA in Marketing or HR Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field

Management Executives for PRTD

Educational qualification: The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR) /Ph.D.

The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR) /Ph.D. Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field

BIS Recruitment Important dates:

Starting date for submission of online application – December 17, 2022

Closing date for submission of online application – January 06, 2023

BIS Recruitment Age limit:

Management Executives for NITS – The candidate should not be more than 45 years of age

Management Executives for PRTD – The candidate should not be more than 45 years of age

BIS Recruitment Selection process and Remuneration:

A final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on the eligibility conditions by the Screening committee

Selected candidates will be given a fixed pay of 1.5 lakh per month

How to Apply?

Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official BIS website.

Download the notification

Download the application

Fill up the application with the required details

Scan the document and email it to the required e-mail ID on or before the last date.

