BIS Recruitment 2022: Management executive posts vacant, earn up to Rs. 1.5 lakh
Candidates willing to apply for BIS Recruitment 2022 are to fill up their applications and submit via mail on or before January 06, 2023.
Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS) is inviting applications to fill up the vacant posts for Management Executives in different categories. BIS is a body that comes under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. The last date to submit applications is January 06, 2023. For further details and official notification, check below:
BIS Recruitment Vacant posts:
- Management Executives for NITS – 1 post
- Management Executives for PRTD – 1 post
BIS Recruitment Eligibility:
Management Executives for NITS
- Educational qualification: The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA in Marketing or HR
- Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field
Management Executives for PRTD
- Educational qualification: The candidate should be an Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR) /Ph.D.
- Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field
BIS Recruitment Important dates:
- Starting date for submission of online application – December 17, 2022
- Closing date for submission of online application – January 06, 2023
BIS Recruitment Age limit:
- Management Executives for NITS – The candidate should not be more than 45 years of age
- Management Executives for PRTD – The candidate should not be more than 45 years of age
BIS Recruitment Selection process and Remuneration:
- A final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on the eligibility conditions by the Screening committee
- Selected candidates will be given a fixed pay of 1.5 lakh per month
How to Apply?
- Candidates willing to apply are to visit the official BIS website.
- Download the notification
- Download the application
- Fill up the application with the required details
- Scan the document and email it to the required e-mail ID on or before the last date.
Important links:
- To visit the official website, Click here.
- To view the official notification and application form, Click here.