BIS Recruitment 2022: 116 vacancies open for Graduate Engineer and Scientist B posts, salary up to Rs 99,699

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications to fill up vacancies for the posts of Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled for Graduate Engineer (GE) Posts and 16 vacancies for Scientist B Posts. According to the notification, the application process for Scientist B will be open from 6th August to 26th August 2022 on bis.gov.in. The dates for registration for Graduate Engineers shall be notified later.

The detailed notification for the BIS Recruitment 2022 will be released later.

BIS Important Dates

For Scientist B Posts

Starting Date of Application – August 06, 2022

Last Date of Application – August 26, 2022

For Graduate Engineer Posts

Starting Date of Application – to be notified

Last Date of Application – to be notified

BIS Management Executive Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer (GE) – 100 Vacancies

Scientist B Agricultural Engineering – 2 Posts

Scientist B Bio-Medical Engineering – 2 Posts

Scientist B Chemistry – 4 Posts

Scientist B Computer Engineering – 2 Posts

Scientist B Electrical Engineering – 4 Posts

Scientist B Environment Engineering – 2 Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Engineer (GE) – The candidate should have done B.E/B.Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM.

Scientist B – The applicant should have done B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks and GATE Score of 2020/2021/2022.

Scientist B Chemistry – Master Degree in Natural Science or equivalent and Gate Score of 2020/2021/2022.

Age Limit:

Scientist B – the candidate’s age should be between 21 to 30 years.

GE – The applicants age should be below 36 years.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Scientist B – Rs 99,699

GE – Rs 50,000

Selection Process for BIS Recruitment 2022

Scientist B – The selection will be done on the basis of interviews at Regional Level.

How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?

The candidates who wants to apply for Scientist B posts can do so through online mode on the official website from 06 August to 26 August 2022. If you want to apply for Graduate Engineer can check the details regarding the application procedure after the detailed notification has been published.

BIS Scientist B Official Notification

BIS Graduate Engineer Official Notification

