Bihar teacher recruitment 2026 4.O for 32,388 posts to release this month

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Bihar teacher recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment for teachers with 32,388 vacancies in government schools across the state, application process has already began from September 21.

This recruitment is the fourth phase under the Education Department, Bihar as there was demands regarding the need of increase in the number of music teacher vacancies. The particular teacher post has increased to 111.

The recruitment was previously scheduled for September 1 but later it was announced that the recruitment’s application process will be postponed.

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The advertisement of the recruitment is yet to be release, it is being said it will be out in a short period of time.

The registration process was postponed amid protests by teacher aspirants over several key demands, including changes to the exam pattern and the introduction of negative marking.