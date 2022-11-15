Bihar CSBC recruitment 2022: Application process starts for 689 Prohibition Constable post

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is accepting online applications for the recruitment of Prohibition Constables posts, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can apply for the recruitment process till December 14, 2022 at CSBC official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Check vacancy details, age limit, salary, and how to apply in the article below.

Bihar CSBC recruitment 2022: vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, CSBC aims to hire suitable candidates to fill up 689 vacancies of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Age limit

The applicant’s age should be between 18 to 25 years.

Salary details

Pay scale- Level-3, (Rs 21,700-Rs 53,000)

Bihar CSBC recruitment 2022: application fee

Candidates from the General/BC/EBC/EWS category need to pay an application fee of Rs 675, while the reserved category, women candidates, and candidates of a third gender will be paying a fee of Rs 180.

Bihar CSBC recruitment 2022: How to apply

First of all, visit the official website of CSBC-csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on “Prohibition Dept” on the homepage.

Click on the application link.

Register and log in.

Fill in the application form as per instructions.

Upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Submit the application form.

View application status.

You can check more details regarding the recruitment drive in the official notification given below.

Click here for official notification

Direct link to apply