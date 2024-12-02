BHEL recruitment 2024: Hiring open for FTA Gr II post, Salary up to Rs 84,000

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is conducting a recruitment drive to hire eligible and interested candidates to fill the post of FTA Gr II (AUSC). There are 05 vacancies opened for the posts. You can apply for the vacancies as per the mentioned mode on or before the last date of application submission, which is December 9, 2024.

You can check more details regarding the recruitment drive including the eligibility, salary, selection process, and other in the article below.

Bhel Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Application start date: November 18, 2024

Application last date: December 9, 2024

Educational Qualification

The candidates should have a Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. / B.Sc. Engg. degree in Mechanical Engineering with Minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all the years/ semesters from a recognised university/ Institution. The applicants must have at least 02 years of experience in their appropriate field

Age Limit

The candidate applying for the position mentioned above should be aged below 34 years.

Salary Details

The selected applicants will be get a monthly salary of Rs 84000. In addition, there will be an annual increase of Rs 4000 during the subsequent years of engagement.

Tenure

The appointment will be purely temporary in nature and offered on a Fixed Tenure basis for a maximum period of 02 Years which can be further extended by 01 year subject to performance and requirement.

Selection Process

The applicable candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview conducted by the committee.

How to apply for Bhel recruitment 2024

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria in all respects can apply online by visiting the official website of BHEL. The applicants need to send the duly filled applications in the form of hard copy to the address listed below through a proper channel.

Address: “Executive / HR Room No. 29, HR Recruitment Section, Main Administrative Building, BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, PIN – 249403”.

The candidates need to submit the applications on or before the due date to avoid the last-minute rush. The applications need to be submitted along with all the pertinent attachements as asked by the committee.