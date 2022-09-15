BHEL invites application for recruitment to engineer, executive trainee posts, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

BHEL invites application for recruitment to engineer, executive trainee posts, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment to Engineer / Executive Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies at the official BHEL website — careers.bhel.in. The candidates can submit the online application till 5 pm of October 4. The BHEL recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, November 1 and November 2.

Through this recruitment drive, BHEL is aiming to fill 150 vacancies for various disciplines — Civil engineering, mechanical engineering, IT/ computer science engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, metallurgy engineering, finance and HR.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening of online submission of application- September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Last date for online submission of application- October 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM

Date of examination: October 31 , 1 & 2 November 2022 (Exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of Admit Cards)

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civil Engineer: 40

Mechanical Engineer: 30

IT/ Computer Science Engineer: 20

Electrical Engineer: 15

Chemical Engineer: 10

Metallurgy Engineer: 5

Finance: 20

HR: 10

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainee will have to appear for a Computer Based Examination. Based on the Examination Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in order of merit in the ratio of 1:5 to the number of vacancies in each discipline and Category. Physically Challenged candidates will be accorded up to 25% relaxation below the cut-off marks in their respective categories for being shortlisted for interview.

Training and Emoluments

Candidates joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainees will undergo training for one year. During training period, basic pay of Rs 50,000 in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000-1,60,000 will be paid.

After successful completion of training, the trainees will be absorbed as Engineers/Executives in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000-1,80,000 with a basic pay of Rs 60,000.

Besides Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance (Currently 32.5% of Basic Pay), Perks and other Allowances (31% of Basic Pay) and benefits such as Leave, Medical facilities for self and dependent family members, Provident Fund, Gratuity, Performance Related Pay, Uniform, Company’s accommodation or HRA etc. will be admissible as per Company Rules as applicable from time to time. The approximate CTC is Rs 12.0 Lakhs per annum for ETs.

How to apply BHEL Engineer / Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official BHEL website — careers.bhel.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for recruitment of engineers / executive trainee on the Recruitment page.

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ option and Register yourself.

Step 4: Now login and fill in the application form. Upload required documents and submit Fee online.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download and save the submitted form for future reference.

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC -Rs 500 + Rs 300 +GST

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen- Nil + Rs 300 +GST

Click here for the official notification