Bharat Electronics recruitment 2022: Get salary over 50,000, Apply for 260 vacancies

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting candidates to apply for Project & Trainee Engineer-I posts. A total of 260 vacancies are available. The positions are available under various disciplines, namely, Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, and others. The notification for the same has been released on the official BEL website. Interested candidates can apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 14, 2022. For eligibility and other details, scroll below:

Bharat electronics recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Total posts: 260

Trainee Engineer – I

Mechanical – 35

Electronics – 112

Computer Science – 25

Civil – 04

Electrical – 04

Project Engineer – I

Mechanical – 26

Electronics – 38

Computer Science – 05

Civil – 08

Electrical – 08

Bharat electronics recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

Mechanical – B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

– B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Electronics – B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Electronic Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

– B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Electronic Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Computer Science – B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

– B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Civil – B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

– B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Electrical – B.E/B.Tech/B.SC in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

Bharat electronics recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Opening date for submission of online application – November 29, 2022

Closing date for submission of online application – December 12, 2022

Bharat electronics recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on a Written examination and Personal Interview.

Bharat electronics recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the position of Trainee Engineer – I should be of maximum 28 years of age.

Candidates applying for the position of Project Engineer – I should be of maximum 32 years of age.

How to Apply:

Visit the official BEL website (https://bel-india.in/).

Click on the Career Section on the home page.

Find the notification named ‘ RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE ENGINEER-I AND PROJECT ENGINEER-I FOR BEL-GHAZIABAD’.

Download the same for future reference and use.

To view the released notification, Click here.

To Apply online, Click here.