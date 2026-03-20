BEL recruitment 2026: Apply for Deputy Engineer posts

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Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the position of Deputy Engineer (E-II) in Civil Engineering, Architecture, and Horticulture disciplines.

According to the official notification, (Advt. No. 383/FTE/CS/REC/2026), a total of 35 vacancies are open for the position at its Bengaluru unit.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies for the post as per the prescribed application format at the official BEL website. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is April 1, 2026.

BEL recruitment 2026 vacancy details

Deputy Engineer (Civil Engineering): 28 posts

Deputy Engineer (Architecture): 04 posts

Deputy Engineer (Horticulture): 03 posts

Eligibility Criteria

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The job aspirants applying for the post should have done B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Bachelor of Architectur or M.Sc. in Horticulture.

Civil Engineering: B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Architecture: Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)

Horticulture: M.Sc. in Horticulture

Age Limit

The candidates age should be limited to 28 years as on March 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates in accordance with government rules.

How to apply for BEL recruitment 2026

Visit the official BEL website

Click on the Careers option on the homepage.

Click on the recruitment link for Deputy Engineer Recruitment 2026

Register and log in then fill in the application form.

Upload all required documents and pay the fee

Review and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference