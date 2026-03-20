BEL recruitment 2026: Apply for Deputy Engineer posts
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the position of Deputy Engineer (E-II) in Civil Engineering, Architecture, and Horticulture disciplines.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the position of Deputy Engineer (E-II) in Civil Engineering, Architecture, and Horticulture disciplines.
According to the official notification, (Advt. No. 383/FTE/CS/REC/2026), a total of 35 vacancies are open for the position at its Bengaluru unit.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies for the post as per the prescribed application format at the official BEL website. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is April 1, 2026.
BEL recruitment 2026 vacancy details
- Deputy Engineer (Civil Engineering): 28 posts
- Deputy Engineer (Architecture): 04 posts
- Deputy Engineer (Horticulture): 03 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The job aspirants applying for the post should have done B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Bachelor of Architectur or M.Sc. in Horticulture.
- Civil Engineering: B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering
- Architecture: Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)
- Horticulture: M.Sc. in Horticulture
Age Limit
The candidates age should be limited to 28 years as on March 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates in accordance with government rules.
How to apply for BEL recruitment 2026
- Visit the official BEL website
- Click on the Careers option on the homepage.
- Click on the recruitment link for Deputy Engineer Recruitment 2026
- Register and log in then fill in the application form.
- Upload all required documents and pay the fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference