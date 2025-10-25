BEL recruitment 2025: Apply for 340 Probationary Engineer posts

Advertisement

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 340 Probationary Engineer posts. The job seekers can apply online from 24 Oct to 14 Nov 2025 at the official Website: bel-india.in.

Check more details about eligibility criteria, age limit, salary structure, selection process, application steps, and others here.

Important Dates

Start Date for Apply Online – 24-10-2025

Last Date for Apply Online – 14-11-2025

Vacancy Details

Probationary Engineer (Electronics) in EII Grade – 175

Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in EII Grade – 109

Probationary Engineer (Computer Science) in E-II Grade – 42

Probationary Engineer (Electrical) in E-II Grade – 14

Eligibility Criteria

Probationary Engineer (Electronics) in EII Grade : B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication

: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication Probationary Engineer (Mechanical) in EII Grade : B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Mechanical

: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Mechanical Probationary Engineer (Computer Science) in E-II Grade : B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engg & Computer Science Engg

: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engg & Computer Science Engg Probationary Engineer (Electrical) in E-II Grade: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electrical, Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Age Limit (as on 01-10-2025)

The canddates should have a minimum age limit of 25 Years and maximum age limit of 25 Years for General Candidates. Age relaxation is available for 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates. In respect of PwBD candidates, upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the performance on computer based test, interview, and document verification. Based on the performance in the computer based test, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:5.

Candidates, whose applications are accepted through the process of submission of online applications, are eligible to attend the computer based test at the respective centre.

The minimum qualifying marks is 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both computer based test and interview separately.

Application Fee

For GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category: Rs 1000/- + GST, i.e Rs. 1180/-

For SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates: NIL

Application fee once paid will not be refunded by the Company/ Bank to the applicants. Non-receipt of the application fee for UR/EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates will lead to rejection of application

Salary details

The selected candidates will get a Pay matrix of Rs 40,000-Rs 1,40,000.

How to Apply for BEL recruitment 2025

Last date for applying online is 14.11.2025

Step 1: Visit the official BEL website.

Step 2: Click on the online application link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form as per instruction and upload documents

Step 4: Pay application fee and submit the form.

Candidates should keep a print-out of application form & payment acknowledgement slip for future references. You don’t need to send hard copy of the application form or any documents to the office of BEL.

Candidates should have a Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number for proper communication. They should also have a Scanned copy/Softcopy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 Months). Candidates should ensure that the same photograph is used throughout this recruitment process.