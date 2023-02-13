BEL recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Engineers in India’s premier professional electronics Company

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has notified about the recruitment of engineers for the company.

The recruitment is for the post of Project Engineer as well as Trainee Engineer. While the engagement of Project Engineer is for a period of 3 years extending up to 4 years, the engagement of Trainee Engineer for a period of 2 years extending up to 3 years.

The details about the discipline and posts is mentioned below.

Post and vacancy

Project Engineer-I

Electronics: 20

Mechanical: 16

Trainee Engineer-I

Electronics: 08

Mechanical: 06

Salary/ Remuneration

Project Engineer: Selected candidates will get Rs 40,000 in the 1st year, Rs 45,000 in 2nd year, Rs 50,000 in 3rd year and Rs 55,000 in 4th year.

Trainee Engineer: Selected candidates will get Rs 30,000 in the 1st year, Rs 35,000 in 2nd year and Rs 40,000 in 3rd year.

Age Limit

Project Engineer: 32 years

Trainee Engineer: 28 years

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineer: Required candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course) degree or equivalent from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/ Mechanical.

Project Engineer: Required candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineer (4 years course) degree or equivalent from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/ Mechanical.

Experience

Trainee Engineer I: Candidate should possess minimum experience of 1 year of relevant post qualification industrial experience.

Project Engineer I: Candidate should possess minimum 2 years of relevant post qualification industrial experience.

