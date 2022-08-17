BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineering Assistant Trainee posts; Check eligibility criteria, salary and how to apply Here

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is going to fill up vacancies for various posts for the following personnel for its Ghaziabad Unit on a permanent basis. The candidate will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid a stipend of Rs. 10,000 PM.

Eligible Indian citizens can apply for recruitment at the official BEL Website www.bel-india.in from August 15, 2022 (AM) till September 5,2022.

Check the Details about BEL Recruitment 2022 Given Below:

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics – 10 (UR-06, OBC-02, SC-02)

Mechanical – 03 (UR-01, OBC-01, EWS-01)

Education & Qualification for BEL Recruitment 2022

The candidate should have done 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution/College.

Minimum Percentage of Marks

General/EWS/OBC – 60% aggregate

SC/ST/PWD – 50% aggregate

Age-Limit for BEL Recruitment 2022

The Applicant should not be of the maximum age of 28 years as on 31.07.2022.

Selection Procedure

The candidates meeting the criteria will be provisionally shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test. Based on the marks in the written test, provisionally shortlisted/ selected candidates will be called for document verification.

Grade/Pay Scale for BEL Recruitment 2022

Grade: WGVII/CP-VI

Pay scale: Rs. 24,500 – 3% – Rs 90,000 + admissible allowances

Stipend for BEL Recruitment 2022

The candidate will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 PM.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022

The candidates who meet the above requirement may fill in the application form using the online link provided at BEL Website www.bel-india.in from August 15, 2022. The last date for application submission is September 5,2022.

Before applying for the post, the candidates should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement. No manual/paper application will be entertained. No hard copy application will be accepted.

Click here for official notification here