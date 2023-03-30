BECIL vacancy 2023: Huge opportunity for job seekers, check details

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a fresh notification for deployment in the offices of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

A total of 155 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Interested eligible candidates can apply on the official site of BECIL (becil.com) on or before April 12, 2023.

BECIL Recruitment Details:

Name and number of posts:

Data Entry Operator: 50 posts

Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts

Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts

Radiographer: 50 posts

Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator:

Essential Qualification & Experience: 1. Minimum 12th passed 2. Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and internet/E-mail. 3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on Computer.

Patient Care Manager (PCM):

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualifications.

Patient Care Coordinator:

Essential Qualification & Experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Radiographer:

Sc. Hons. in Radiography or B.Sc. in Radiography 03 years course from recognized university/Institution.

Medical Lab Technologist:

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) from a Govt. recognized university/institution with two year of experience in the relevant field. Candidates must have passed Class 12th/Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline from a recognised University/Board.

Application fees:

General – Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Monthly remuneration:

Data Entry Operator: Rs 20,202

Patient Care Manager (PCM): Rs 30,000

Patient Care Coordinator: Rs 21,970

Radiographer: Rs 25,000

Medical Lab Technologist: Rs 21,970

Click here to read the BECIL vacancy 2023 notification.