BECIL vacancy 2023: Apply now to get salary up to Rs 60,000

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of nine vacant posts.

As per the notification, posts like Consultant (Homoeopathy), Legal Consultant, Consultant (IT), Sr. Technical Consultant, Assistant Consultant (Admin) and Stenographer will be recruited during this online application process.

Candidates can apply online till May 10.

BECIL vacancy 2023 details:

Name and number of posts:

Consultant (Homoeopathy): 2

Legal Consultant: 1

Consultant (IT): 1

Technical Consultant: 2

Assistant Consultant (Admin): 1

Stenographer: 2

Educational Qualifications and Experience required:

Consultant (Homoeopathy):

Qualification: M.D. in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience: 5 years’ experience after obtaining PG qualification in the field of Homoeopathy.

Legal Consultant:

Qualification: LLB from recognized University/Inst.

Experience: 5 years’ relevant work experience

Consultant (IT):

Qualification: B.Tech/B.E./Computer Science, MCA

Experience: 5 years’ experience in the relevant Field.

Sr. Technical Consultant:

Qualification: B.H.M.S.

Experience: 5+ years’ experience in the field of Homoeopathy.

Assistant Consultant (Admin):

Qualification: Degree of a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience: 5 years’ experience in a similar Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Bodies of Govt. of India/University/Educational Institution.

Stenographer:

Qualification: Graduate with 03 years of experience

Essential: Shorthand speed 80:35

Consolidated Monthly Remuneration:

Consultant (Homoeopathy): Rs.60,000.

Legal Consultant: Rs.50,000.

Consultant (IT): Rs.50,000.

Technical Consultant: Rs.40,000.

Assistant Consultant (Admin): Rs.40,000.

Stenographer: Rs.40,000.

Application fees:

General – Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Selection process:

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. Reservation Policy will be followed as per Govt. directives. The maximum age limit will be relaxed in deserving cases.

How to apply:

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be notmore than 100kb.) If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you needto register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for.

In case of any doubt/help please email as below:

For technical problem faced while applying online: [email protected]

For queries other than technical: [email protected] OR 0120-4177860

Last date for submission of application forms:

05.2023.

Click here to read BECIL vacancy 2023 notification.