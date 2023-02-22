BECIL recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 159 posts, Apply now

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on its official website. The vacancies are available for Pharmacist,Technician, Medical Record Technician, Dental Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 159 vacant posts on or before 07th March 2023.

Check vacancy details, dates, educational qualification , age limit and other details below:

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 March 2023

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer AYUSH-03

Pharmacist- 09

Jr. Physiotherapist- 04

Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics)-01

Medical Record Technician-08

Dental Technician (Hygiene)-02

Dental Technician (Mechanic)-01

Technician (OT)- 20

Optometrist- 03

Technician (Radiology)-06

Technician (Radiotherapy)-02

Technician (Laboratory)-30

Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool-04

Technician (Nuclear Medicine)-02

Perfusionist- 02

Stenographer-04

Junior Accounts Officer-04

Junior Warden (Housekeeper)-02

Storekeeper- 06

Library & Information Assistant-04

Library & Information Assistant-02

Service Officer Grade-II-03

Lower Division Clerk-20

Multi-Tasking Staff-08

Assistant Dietician-02

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-01

Junior Engineer (AC&R)-02

Junior Engineer (Civil)-02

Programmer- 02

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Applicants can check the details educational qualification details in the official notification.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Know how to download notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/

Go to the Vacancies Section on the home page.

Click on the link – ‘ Advt No. 272: Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.’ available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Application Fees

General – Rs.885/-

OBC – Rs.885/-

SC/ST – Rs.531/-

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/-

Women – Rs.885/-

EWS/PH – Rs.531/-

How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2023

Interested job aspirants who meets the eligibility criteria can apply online for these posts through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in. Last date for submission of online application is 07th March 2023. No other means/mode of application will be accepted

For more information: Click on BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF