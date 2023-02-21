BECIL recruitment 2023: Online application deadline extended, check

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has extended the deadline for online applications for the recruitment of different posts.

The applicants can now apply till 28th February, 2023 (Tuesday). The personal Interaction meeting has also been revised from 22nd February, 2023 (Wednesday) to 2nd March, 2023 (Thursday).

BECIL vacancy details:

Engineer Adhoc

FAME – II Coordination Cell (FCC)

Name and number of posts: 5

Essential Qualification & Experience:

E./B. Tech in Electricals, Electronics, Instrumentation.

Background of automotive would be preferable.

Experience:

5 to 7 Year of Experience preferably from automotive industry background.

Desirable Requisites:

Strong Command on MS Office (Excel, Power Point, Word, Access) with good communication Skill, Good presentation skills, Good interpersonal skills,

Expected Responsibility:

Data Analytics, Technical Report compilation

Age Limit:

25-35

Monthly Remuneration:

35000-45000.

Venue:

International Centre for Automotive Technology, Division of NATRiP Implementation Society (NATIS), Govt. of India, Plot No.26, Sector-3, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon-122050.

Here are important key points:

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

Number of vacancies may get increase or decrease as per the requirement.

Preference will be given to local candidates, preferably who are already working in the same/similar department of posting.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

Application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post.

For applying, please visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before applying and making online payment of fee. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the ONLINE Application/ Registration is attached for reference. Registration fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance. Therefore, candidate/ applicant must ensure their eligibility before applying for the post. BECIL will not take responsibility for the wrong application/ ineligible condition.

Candidates will be informed via email/telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction.

Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will be called for skill test/selection process. So please mention your complete educational qualification and work experience details in online application form. Mere filling the registration form will not confirm your suitability/selection for the post.

Candidates are requested to take printout of their Application Forms after online submission and retain with them for future reference.

Candidates who have applied earlier need not to apply again.

Click here to read the BECIL recruitment 2023 notification.