BECIL Recruitment 2022 for Medical officer and other posts, Salary up to Rs.75,000 per month

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited application from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies in Medical officer, Public Relation Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for the same through the official website of BECIL — becil.com on or before August 31, 2022. BECIL is going to fill up a total of 54 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirements of the institution.

Check more details about the recruitment below:

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date to apply: August 31, 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 06 posts

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 02 posts

Senior Program Manager (Technical): 01 post

Public Relation Officer (PRO): 01 post

Junior Program Manager (Technical): 02 posts

Program Manager (Administrative): 01 post

Yoga Therapist: 02 post

Staff Nurse: 12 posts

Panchakarma Technician: 13 posts

Audiologist: 01 post

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 01 post

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 01 post

Assistant Library Officer: 01 post

Panchkarma Attendant: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): The candidate should have done MD Ayurveda in related subject.

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): MD Ayurveda with one year OPD and clinical experience.

Senior Program Manager (Technical): Any candidate with Graduate (AYUSH preferred) and Post-Graduation in MBA/MPH. Working experience of minimum 3 years. Good communication and competitive computer skills.

Public Relation Officer (PRO): Degree from a recognized University or equivalent /Ayurveda / MPH / MBA. Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism / Public Relations.

Junior Program Manager (Technical): Any candidate with Graduation (AYUSH preferred) and Post-Graduation in MBA/MPH. Working experience of minimum 2 years. Good communication and competitive computer skills.

Program Manager (Administrative): Any Candidate with Graduation and experience in nAdministration with minimum working experience of 5 years in Government or Private sector and post graduate degree in MBA/PGDM. Good communication and competitive computer skilled.

Yoga Therapist: A full time regular PG Degree in Yoga [(M.A. (Yoga)/M.Sc. (Yoga)] from a recognized University with minimum 55% of marks, and Five years professional Working experience in wellestablished or reputed Yoga Institute/Hospital.

Staff Nurse: B.Sc Nursing from recognized University/institute with 02 years’ experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home Or M.Sc Nursing from recognized University/Institute with 01-year experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home Or Diploma in Nursing (GNM) from recognized University/Institute with 04 years’ experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Panchakarma Technician: 10th passed from any govt. recognized board. One year certificate course in Panchakarma Technician with one year working experience in a reputed hospital.

Audiologist: A technical person with 4 years’ graduation in Audiology & amp Speech- Language Pathology (with RCI Registration).

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: Candidates must have completed B.Sc in Ophthalmic Technology or equivalent from a recognized University with One Year experience as Ophthalmic Technician in a recognized Institute/ Hospital. OR 10+2 with Science subjects or equivalent from recognized Board/ Institution. Diploma in Optometry from a recognized Institution/Hospital. Three Year experience as Ophthalmic Technician in a recognized Institute/Hospital.

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): Operation Theatre Assistant B.Sc. OR 10+2 with Science with five-year experience. Preference will be given to candidates with certificate/ Diploma course in O.T. Techniques from recognized Hospitals/ Institutions.

Assistant Library Officer: M. Lib. from a recognized university. 3 years’ experience in reputed Institute as Assistant Library Officer. Familiarity and experience in maintenance of information data base on library software. Sound knowledge of library operations and well developed computer skills.

Panchkarma Attendant: 10th passed from any Government recognized board. Certificate Course of Six months in Panchakarma Therapist/Masseur with Six months working experience.

Pay Scale For BECIL Recruitment 2022

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): Rs 75,000

Senior Program Manager (Technical): Rs 75,000

Public Relation Officer (PRO): Rs 70,000

Junior Program Manager (Technical): Rs 50,000

Program Manager (Administrative): Rs 50,000

Yoga Therapist: Rs 50,000

Staff Nurse: Rs 37,500

Panchakarma Technician: Rs 24,000

Audiologist: Rs 21,756

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: Rs 21,756

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): Rs 21,756

Assistant Library Officer: Rs 30,000

Panchkarma Attendant: Rs 16,000

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General – Rs 750/- (Rs 500/- extra for every additional post applied).

OBC – Rs 750/-(Rs 500/- extra for every additional post applied).

SC/ST – Rs 450/-(Rs 300/- extra for every additional post applied).

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750/-(Rs 500/- extra for every additional post applied).

Women – Rs 750/-(Rs 500/- extra for every additional post applied).

EWS/PH – Rs 450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied).

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates are required to apply for the vacancies via online mode only through the website becil.com. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date for application submission is August 31, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here