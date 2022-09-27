BECIL Recruitment 2022 for Asstt Grade/MTS post: 10th/12th can apply for Walk-in-interview

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the walk-in-interview for the various Asstt Grade/MTS Posts in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), Govt. of NCT.

A total of 70 vacant posts will be filled with this recruitment drive, out of which 54 posts are for MTS and 16 are for Asstt Grade-I. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can apply as per described format on or before 28th September 2022.

The selection will be made via video conferencing interaction and as per the requirement of the job so candidates are required to furnish correct details of Mail ID and Mobile No. for interaction via Video Conferencing.

Important Dates BECIL Recruitment 2022

Last date for submission of application: September 28, 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022

Asstt. Grade-I: 16

MTS: 54

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Asstt. Grade-I: Intermediate from a recognized university/board or its equivalent and should have a typing speed @ 30 words per minute in English or @ 25 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000KDPH on an average of 5 key depression for each word)

MTS: 10th pass from recognized board.

Age Limit BECIL Recruitment 2022

Asstt. Grade-I:

Min. Age Limit 18 years,

Max Age Limit 27 Years

MTS: Min. Age Limit: 18 years

How to Apply BECIL Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Registration Form given on notification and send the scan copy of registration form to Mail ID: [email protected] latest by 28.09.2022 till 12 PM (Mid- Night). It is required to attach scan copies of below mentioned documents:

10th/ 12th Mark sheet/ Graduation (if any)

b) Work Experience Certificates

c) PAN Card, Aadhar Card

d) Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (if already have)

e) Police Verification (at the time of joining)

In case of any doubt/help please contact: 99901 01109/ 81301 90460

4. Candidates are required to furnish correct details of Mail ID and Mobile No. for interaction via Video Conferencing.

Click Here to Read BECIL Asstt. Grade MTS Recruitment 2022