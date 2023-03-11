BECIL job vacancy 2023: Best opportunity for candidates below 35 year old

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of the following manpower purely on contract basis for Deployment at The Marine Products Export Development Authority MPEDA, House QC Lab/ELISA Lab, at Kochi and Bhubaneswar.

The interested and eligible candidates can send their supportive documents to [email protected] on or before 28.03.2023.

Name of the post:

Junior Clerk

Sample Collector

Lab Attendant

Minimum Qualification:

Junior Clerk: Bachelor’s Degree in commerce (From Recognized University).

Sample Collector: Bachelor’s Degree in any (stream) Science (From Recognized University).

Lab Attendant: 10th Class Passed (From Recognized University.

Max age limit:

Junior Clerk: 35 yrs

Sample Collector: 28 yrs.

Lab Attendant: 28 yrs

Consolidated remuneration (Rs):

Junior Clerk: 24036 /-

Sample Collector: 13,000 /-

Lab Attendant: 14,000 /-

BECIL job vacancy 2023 election procedure:

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirements of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection.

Selection of the candidates will be done as under:

Based on the initial screening process of applications & supportive documents.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for written test & personal VC interviews.

Applicants should ensure that filled signed copies of the application with all supportive documents mail should be sent [email protected] on or before 28.03.2023.

BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED,

Regional office (Ro),

#162,1st Cross, 2nd Main,

AGS layout, RMV 2nd stage,

Bangalore-560094.

Phone: 080-23415853.

For any queries, candidates can call to the landline no: 080-23415853 and also can send their queries to [email protected] our website www.becil.com.

Click here to read the BECIL job vacancy 2023 notification.