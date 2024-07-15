BCAS Recruitment 2024: Application open for 108 director and other posts, here’s direct link to apply

The Bureau of the Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited application for 108 different posts in Employment News. The recruitment drive is set to fill a total of 108 various posts for Deputy Director, Joint Director / Regional Director, Senior Aviation Security Officer and others in different disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply for the recruitment.

More Details:

Vacancies:

Joint Director / Regional Director: 09

Deputy Director: 06

Assistant Director: 46

Senior Aviation Security Officer: 47

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have Bachelor degrees from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

Joint Director / Regional Director: 56 years

Deputy Director: 56 years

Assistant Director: 52 years

Senior Aviation Security Officer: 56 years

How to Apply:

The Bio-data (in triplicate), in the prescribed format, countersigned and duly stamped by the Competent Authority, of suitable and willing candidates may be forwarded along with the documents within in 60 days from the date of publication of the circular in the Employment News to Deputy Director (Pres.), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Room No. SA 05, 2nd Floor, ‘A’ Block, Udaan Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi, 110003.

Documents Required:

DE/Vigilance Clearance Certificate;

Integrity Certificate;

List of penalties (Major/Minor) imposed, if any, during the last 10 years;

APARS/ACRs for the last five years (It may be noted that the Xerox copies of ACRs/APARS should be attested by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary to the Government of India or equivalent on each page).

For more details, interested and eligible candidate visit the official website of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at rectt.bsf.gov.in or Click Here.