BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Technical Officer and other posts, Detail here

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Technical Officer and Technical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC on barc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BARC Recruitment 2022 from September 10. The registration will close on September 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts this time. Check more details about eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Important Details

Starting date of application: September 10, 2022

Last date of application: September 30, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical /Scientific Officer: 15 Posts

Technical Officer-C: 35 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BARC Recruitment 2022

Technical officer: Physics- B.Sc. with minimum 60% marks in Physics with Maths and Chemistry as ancillary subjects and M.Sc. in Physics (General and Nuclear Physics) with minimum 60% marks. The age limit for the applicant is 18 to 35 year. Age relaxation available for reserved category candidates as per govt rules.

Medical /Scientific Officer: Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the official notification given below.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of performance in personal interview. In case, the response is more, this Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening test of the eligible candidates. The decision of the Research Centre will be final and binding.

How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2022

For detailed information and on-line application, please log in to website http://www.barc.gov.in Candidates are advised to read instructions on a Home page of website by clicking on ‘How to Apply’. The facility of online application will be opened from 10/09/2022 to 30/09/2022.

Application Fees

Mode of payment of the Application Fee is through Online.

The application fees is Rs 500/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Persons with Disability and Women candidates are exempted from payment of

this fee.

Detailed Notification available here.