Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2024: Notification out for 600 apprentice posts, know details

Bank of Maharashtra has commenced the online application for 600 apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the year 2024. This recruitment drive aims to provide opportunities for young candidates to gain practical experience in the banking sector. The apprenticeship program not only provides hands-on training but also opens doors for potential future employment in the banking industry. Candidates interested in this opportunity should act promptly, as the application window is open until 24th October 2024.

Candidates can check more details about the recruitment drive here:

Important Dates

Official Notification: October 11, 2024

Online Registration: October 14, 2024

Closing date of application: October 24, 2024

Exam Date: To be announced

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution approved by India or its regulatory bodies. Additionally, the apprentice should be proficient in the local language (reading, writing, and speaking) of the State/Union Territory. The apprentice should provide a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate demonstrating proficiency in the local language.

Age limit:

Candidates who wish to apply for the Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024 would have a minimum age of 20 Years and Maximum Age of 28 Years.

There are relaxations for the upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, and interview. If they pass the exam, they will be invited for an interview.

How to apply for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. On the homepage, select the ‘Careers’ tab. Now, click on ‘Current Openings.’ Click on the link for the apprentice recruitment. Provide accurate and complete information in all the required fields, including your details, educational qualifications, and work experience. Scan and upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Download a copy and keep a printout for future needs.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the Unreserved, EWS, or OBC categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 150 plus GST. Meanwhile, for SC, ST will pay Rs 100 including GST, and PwBD categories are exempted.