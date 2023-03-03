Bank of India Recruitment 2023: PO examination date released, Check details

The Bank of India has released the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I).

As per the official notice, the Bank of India will conduct the probationary officers online examination on March 19, 2023. A notice regarding the same is available on the official website, bankofindia.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 Probationary Officer vacancies, which includes 350 Credit Officer in General Banking stream and 150 IT Officer in Specialist stream.

Bank of India Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Bank Of India Recruitment 2023 Notification: 10 February 2023

Bank of India PO Admit Card 2023: Second Week of March 2023

Bank of India PO Exam: 19 March 2023

Steps to download the Admit Card

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Career—Download Call Letter’ Click on Probationary Officers in JMGS-I admit card link Download the admit card and take a printout

The online examination will consist of 4 sections that is English Language, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation and English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay).

The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature that is marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing the merit list.

Official Notification