Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification for 500 vacant posts released

If you are someone who is searching for jobs in the banking sector you have a great opportunity in the Bank Of India (BOI). The bank has released a notification to fill 500 posts of Probationary Officers (PO).
According to the notification of bank, eligible and interested candidates can apply from today (February 11).
BOI PO Recruitment 2023 details
Important dates
- Commencement of on-line registration of application: February 11, 2023
- Closure of registration of application: February 25, 2023
- Online Fee Payment: February 11, 2023 to February 25, 2023
Vacancy details
- Credit Officer in General Banking stream: 350
- IT Officer in Specialist stream: 150
Category-wise distribution of vacancies
- General Category: 198
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 138
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 76
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 48
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 40
Age limit
The applicants should not be below 20 years and not above 29 years. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved candidates as per the government rules.
Eligibility
The applicants should have done their graduation in required discipline from a recognised University (for details check the notification).
Application fee
Application Fee will be 850/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. Application Fee should be paid via online only.
Pay Scale
Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
Click here for official website