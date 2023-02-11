Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification for 500 vacant posts released

If you are someone who is searching for jobs in the banking sector you have a great opportunity in the Bank Of India (BOI). The bank has released a notification to fill 500 posts of Probationary Officers (PO).

According to the notification of bank, eligible and interested candidates can apply from today (February 11).

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 details

Important dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: February 11, 2023

Closure of registration of application: February 25, 2023

Online Fee Payment: February 11, 2023 to February 25, 2023

Vacancy details

Credit Officer in General Banking stream: 350

IT Officer in Specialist stream: 150

Category-wise distribution of vacancies

General Category: 198

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 138

Scheduled Caste (SC): 76

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 48

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 40

Age limit

The applicants should not be below 20 years and not above 29 years. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved candidates as per the government rules.

Eligibility

The applicants should have done their graduation in required discipline from a recognised University (for details check the notification).

Application fee

Application Fee will be 850/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. Application Fee should be paid via online only.

Pay Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Click here to apply

Click here for notification

Click here for official website