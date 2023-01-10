Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy for managerial posts, Check eligibility
Candidates willing to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 can check their eligibility and apply online before January 24, 2023.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for several manager posts. An official notification for the same has been released. A total of 15 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Selected candidates will be posted at the Mumbai office. the last date to submit the applications is January 24, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications at the official Bank of Baroda website. For further details, check below:
BOB Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total Senior Manager posts: 15
- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 1 post
- Bank, NBFC and FI sector credit risk management: 2 posts
- Climate Risk and Sustainability: 2 posts
- MSME Credit Risk Management: 2 posts
- Retail Credit Risk Management: 1 post
- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 1 post
- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 3 posts
- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 1 post
- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 2 posts
BOB Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 4, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: January 24, 2023
BOB Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification
- Candidate applying must have done Chartered Accountant (CA), or should hold a Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent from a recognised institute.
BOB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
- Women Candidates: Rs. 100
- Candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC category: Rs. 600
- Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD category: Rs. 100
Candidates are to apply at the official Bank of Baroda website.
