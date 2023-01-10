Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy for managerial posts, Check eligibility

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for several manager posts. An official notification for the same has been released. A total of 15 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Selected candidates will be posted at the Mumbai office. the last date to submit the applications is January 24, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications at the official Bank of Baroda website. For further details, check below:

BOB Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total Senior Manager posts: 15

Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 1 post

Bank, NBFC and FI sector credit risk management: 2 posts

Climate Risk and Sustainability: 2 posts

MSME Credit Risk Management: 2 posts

Retail Credit Risk Management: 1 post

Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 1 post

Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 3 posts

Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 1 post

Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 2 posts

BOB Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 4, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: January 24, 2023

BOB Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification

Candidate applying must have done Chartered Accountant (CA), or should hold a Full-time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent from a recognised institute.

BOB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Women Candidates: Rs. 100

Candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC category: Rs. 600

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD category: Rs. 100

Candidates are to apply at the official Bank of Baroda website.

Important links