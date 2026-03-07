Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Last Date tomorrow, Apply Online for 419 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is recruiting for 419 positions, including Assistant Managers, Managers, and other roles. Candidates with a degree in any field, a CA qualification, an MBA/PGDM, or an ICMAI qualification can apply. The online application process opens on February 6, 2026, and closes on March 8, 2026. Interested candidates should apply online through the Bank of Baroda website at bankofbaroda.bank.in .

Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 06 February 2026

Start Date to Apply Online: 06 February 2026

Extended Last Date to Apply Online: 08 March 2026

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 419

Regular: 166,

Contractual: 253

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation / MBA / PGDM / CA / CFA / CMA + experience

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 22

Maximum Age: 40 Years (as on 01-02-2026)

Relaxation: 5 years SC/ST, 3 years OBC, 10–15 years PWD, 5–10 years Ex-SM

Selection Process

Shortlisting

Interview

How to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026

Visit the Bank of Baroda website-bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Click on the direct link to apply for the managerial posts.

Log in using your registered id password.

Fill in the application and upload documents.

Pay the fee and submit the form.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC categories are required to pan application fee of Rs 850/- + payment gateway charges.

Meanwhile, the application fee for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates is Rs 175/- + payment gateway charges.

The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether the online test is conducted or not, and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.bank.in.