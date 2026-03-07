Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Last Date tomorrow, Apply Online for 419 Posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 application window to close tomorrow for 419 vacant posts. Apply soon to grab the opportunity.
Important Dates
Notification Release Date: 06 February 2026
Start Date to Apply Online: 06 February 2026
Extended Last Date to Apply Online: 08 March 2026
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 419
- Regular: 166,
- Contractual: 253
Eligibility Criteria
Graduation / MBA / PGDM / CA / CFA / CMA + experience
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 22
- Maximum Age: 40 Years (as on 01-02-2026)
- Relaxation: 5 years SC/ST, 3 years OBC, 10–15 years PWD, 5–10 years Ex-SM
Selection Process
- Shortlisting
- Interview
How to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026
- Visit the Bank of Baroda website-bankofbaroda.bank.in.
- Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage.
- Click on the direct link to apply for the managerial posts.
- Log in using your registered id password.
- Fill in the application and upload documents.
- Pay the fee and submit the form.
Application Fee
The candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC categories are required to pan application fee of Rs 850/- + payment gateway charges.
Meanwhile, the application fee for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates is Rs 175/- + payment gateway charges.
The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether the online test is conducted or not, and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.bank.in.