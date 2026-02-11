Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Application invited for 166 Managerial positions

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of eligible candidates for several vacant managerial level positions. According to sources, a total of 166 posts will be filled across various managerial positions with this recruitment drive.

Job aspirants can apply for the vacancies through the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The bank will stop accepting applications from February 26, 2026.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 details

Vacancy Details

Total posts-166

1. Senior Manager- MSME Relationship: 113 posts

2. Senior Manager-Credit Analyst: 19 posts

3. Manager-Credit Analyst: 34 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The detailed eligibility criteria as per posts is available on the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates.

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

How to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026

Visit Bank of Baroda website-bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

Click on the direct link to apply for the managerial posts

Log in using registered id, password

Fill in application and upload documents

Pay fee and submit form

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC categories are required to pan application fee of Rs 850/- + payment gateway charges.

Meanwhile, the application fee for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates is Rs 175/- + payment gateway charges.

The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.