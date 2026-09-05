Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1100 Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda is accepting online applications for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts through official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. Interested job applicants with required eligibility criteria can register and submit their applications through online mode at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The bank opened the registration process on September 4. the link will remain open till September 24, 2026.

According to the official notification, the bank aims to fill up 1100 posts in the organisation through the recruitment drive.

Vacancy Details

Wealth Executive: 1000 posts Credit Analyst-C & IC: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the post. The candidates age limit should be between 22 to 33 for Wealth Executive and 21 to 33 for Credit Analyst post.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview / Multiple rounds of Interviews of candidates.

Advertisement

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problemsolving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 850/- for general, EWS and OBC category candidates and ₹175/- for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM and women candidates.

The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

How to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. Click on careers link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SO recruitment. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.