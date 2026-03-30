Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 104 posts; check eligibility, other details here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda has announced a recruitment drive for professional positions on a fixed-term contract basis in its Wealth Management Services division. This announcement is made under advertisement number BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/08, which includes 104 vacancies for various roles. Online applications will be accepted from March 27, 2026, to April 16, 2026. Candidates with qualifications and relevant experience, particularly in the banking sector or wealth management services, are encouraged to apply. The positions are available nationwide.

Total Posts: 104

AVP II – Group Head: 4

AVP II – Territory Head: 17

Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager: 70

Deputy Manager – Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 13

Educational Qualifications

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management, Regulatory certifications, e.g., NISM/IRDA

Age Limit

AVP II – Group Head: 31–45 years

AVP II – Territory Head: 27–40 years

Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager: 24–35 years

Deputy Manager – Wealth Strategist: 24–45 years

The age is calculated as of March 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Application Fees

Rs. 850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for UR, EWS & OBC candidates.

Rs. 175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women.

Selection Process

➢ The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process, followed by an interview of candidates.

➢ Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

➢ Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the selection criteria, method/process of selection, and provisional allotment, etc.

Check the application notification here before applying for the vacant posts for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026.