Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 2700 posts, see details here

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has opened applications for 2700 posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Bank of Baroda has published a recruitment drive for 2,700 candidates in several states.

Application opens on 11 November 2025 and the closing date shall be 01 December 2025.

Post Name — Apprentice

Total Vacancies — 2700

Application Start Date — 11 November 2025

Last Date to Apply — 1 December 2025

Mode of Application — Online

Training Duration — 12 Months

Age Limit

The job aspirants must be at least 20 years old and must not exceed the upper age limit of 28 years. Additionally, they must have completed their graduation from a reputed university. However, it is important to note that the age limit and qualifications vary from post to post.

Application fees

The applicants belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories need to pay Rs 800.

The applicants belonging to SC, ST, and Women candidates must pay Rs 600.

Advertisement

PwBD Candidates have to pay Rs 400 through online mode (Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, and UPI).

Selection Process

The Bank of Baroda 2025 Recruitment Process, includes these stages; Which have been mentioned below

Online examination Document Verification Language Proficiency Test Medical Examination

Salary Package

Metro / Urban Branches: Rs. 15,000 per month

Rural / Semi-Urban Branches: Rs. 12,000 per month

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: Click on the career page available on the homepage.

Step 3: Locate the application online link for the post where the eligibility of the candidates fits

Step 4: Complete the application form by entering the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in the specified size and format.

Step 6: Review the form thoroughly to make sure there are no errors.

Step 7: Once done, proceed to pay the application fees and submit the online form.

Step 8: Download the Bank of Baroda application form for future reference.