Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 592 vacancies, check details here

Candidates who are looking for a job opportunity in the banking sector should check the latest notification released by the Bank of Baroda(BoB). Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 notification has invited applications for a total of 592 vacancies for several positions in various departments such as Finance, MSME Banking, Digital Group, Receivables Management, Information Technology etc.

Eligible candidates can apply on its official website, www.bankofbaroda.com. The application process has been started and will continue till November 19, 2024.

Application Dates BoB Recruitment 2024

• Application starting date: October 30, 2024

• Last date to apply: November 19, 2024

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Vacancies: 592

Receivables Management: 202

MSME Banking: 140

Digital Group: 139

Corporate and Institutional Credit: 79

Information Technology: 31

Finance: 01

Age Limit

The job aspirants should be candidates must be at least 22 years old and must not exceed the upper age limit of 45 years. Additionally, they must have completed their graduation from a reputed university. However, it is important to note that the age limit and qualifications vary from post to post.

Application fees

The applicants belonging to the General, EWS, and OBs categories need to pay Rs 600 with Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges.

The applicants belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Women categories must pay Rs 100.

Selection Process

The Bank of Baroda 2024 Recruitment Notice, includes two stages; Which have been mentioned below

Shortlisting Personal Interview

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024?