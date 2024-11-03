Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 592 vacancies, check details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024

Candidates who are looking for a job opportunity in the banking sector should check the latest notification released by the Bank of Baroda(BoB). Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 notification has invited applications for a total of 592 vacancies for several positions in various departments such as Finance, MSME Banking, Digital Group, Receivables Management, Information Technology etc.

Eligible candidates can apply on its official website, www.bankofbaroda.com. The application process has been started and will continue till November 19, 2024.

Application Dates BoB Recruitment 2024

• Application starting date: October 30, 2024
• Last date to apply: November 19, 2024

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Vacancies: 592

  • Receivables Management: 202
  • MSME Banking: 140
  • Digital Group: 139
  • Corporate and Institutional Credit: 79
  • Information Technology: 31
  • Finance: 01

Age Limit

The job aspirants should be candidates must be at least 22 years old and must not exceed the upper age limit of 45 years. Additionally, they must have completed their graduation from a reputed university. However, it is important to note that the age limit and qualifications vary from post to post.

Application fees

The applicants belonging to the General, EWS, and OBs categories need to pay Rs 600 with Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges.
The applicants belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Women categories must pay Rs 100.

Selection Process

The Bank of Baroda 2024 Recruitment Notice, includes two stages; Which have been mentioned below

  1. Shortlisting
  2. Personal Interview

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024?

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the career page available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Locate the application online link for the post where the eligibility of the candidates fits
  • Step 4: Complete the application form by entering the necessary details. Upload all the necessary documents in the specified size and format.
  • Step 5: Review the form thoroughly to make sure there are no errors.
  • Step 6: Once done, proceed to pay the application fees and submit the online form.
  • Step 7: Download the Bank of Baroda application form for future reference.
Also Read: UIDAI Recruitment 2024 for officer-level positions, Monthly salary up to Rs 1.77 Lakh
You might also like

UIDAI Recruitment 2024 for officer-level positions, Monthly salary up to Rs 1.77 Lakh

EPFO Recruitment 2024 for Young Professionals posts, Monthly salary up to Rs 65,000

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended to November 15

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 802 vacant posts before November 12, check…