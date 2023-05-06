Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Notification out for the post of Sales Manager, Senior Manager and Other posts
Bank of Baroda has invited fresh notification for the post of recruitment of Sales Manager, Sr Manager, Assistant Vice President and other positions.
Bank of Baroda has invited fresh notification for the post of recruitment of Sales Manager, Sr Manager, Assistant Vice President and other positions. The application of the posts can be made through online mode only and can be made through the official website of the Bank of Baroda. The total numbers of vacancies for the posts are 87.
Important dates
Online Application Starting Date: 21/04/2023
Online Application Starting Date: 11/05/2023
Qualification
Users are expected to be Graduate in any discipline. Apart from that they are expected to have Post-Graduation degree/ Diploma in Management in relevant fields.
Vacancy Details
Zonal Sales Manager -MSME Business
Minimum 12 Years of experience in sales of assets side preferably in MSME Business.
Candidates having leadership experience as under will be preferred:
(1) Team handling of more than 20 sales employees
(2) As Sales Head / Area Sales Manager etc. covering more than 2 centers
Min age- 32 years
Max age- 48 years
Zonal Sales Manager – MSME – CV/CME
Minimum 12 Years of experience In sales of assets side preferably in commercial Vehicles (CV) / Commercial Mining Equipment (CME) Loans .
Candidates having leadership experience as under will be preferred:
(1) Team handling of more than 10 sales employees
(2) As Sales Head / Area Sales Manager etc. covering more than 2 centers
Min age- 32 years
Max age- 48 years
Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan)
Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales on asset side out of which exposure of at least 5 years in Sales of Tractor Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.
Min age- 28 years
Max age- 45 years
Assistant Vice President MSME- Sales
Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of MSME Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.
Min age- 28 years
Max age- 40 years
Assistant Vice President MSME -Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans
Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of Loan Against Property / Unsecured Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.
Min age- 28 years
Max age- 40 years
Assistant Vice President MSME- -sales CV/CME Loans
Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of Commercial Vehicles (CV) / Commercial Mining Equipment (CME) Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.
Min age- 28 years
Max age- 40 years
There are other multiple posts which are similar to above mentioned posts in the notification
Click to check official website
Click to check detailed notification