Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Notification out for the post of Sales Manager, Senior Manager and Other posts

Bank of Baroda has invited fresh notification for the post of recruitment of Sales Manager, Sr Manager, Assistant Vice President and other positions. The application of the posts can be made through online mode only and can be made through the official website of the Bank of Baroda. The total numbers of vacancies for the posts are 87.

Advertisement

Important dates

Online Application Starting Date: 21/04/2023

Online Application Starting Date: 11/05/2023

Qualification

Users are expected to be Graduate in any discipline. Apart from that they are expected to have Post-Graduation degree/ Diploma in Management in relevant fields.

Vacancy Details

Zonal Sales Manager -MSME Business

Minimum 12 Years of experience in sales of assets side preferably in MSME Business.

Candidates having leadership experience as under will be preferred:

(1) Team handling of more than 20 sales employees

(2) As Sales Head / Area Sales Manager etc. covering more than 2 centers

Min age- 32 years

Max age- 48 years

Zonal Sales Manager – MSME – CV/CME

Minimum 12 Years of experience In sales of assets side preferably in commercial Vehicles (CV) / Commercial Mining Equipment (CME) Loans .

Candidates having leadership experience as under will be preferred:

(1) Team handling of more than 10 sales employees

(2) As Sales Head / Area Sales Manager etc. covering more than 2 centers

Min age- 32 years

Max age- 48 years

Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan)

Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales on asset side out of which exposure of at least 5 years in Sales of Tractor Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.

Min age- 28 years

Max age- 45 years

Assistant Vice President MSME- Sales

Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of MSME Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.

Min age- 28 years

Max age- 40 years

Assistant Vice President MSME -Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans

Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of Loan Against Property / Unsecured Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.

Min age- 28 years

Max age- 40 years

Assistant Vice President MSME- -sales CV/CME Loans

Minimum 8 years of experience in Sales of Assets preferably in Sales of Commercial Vehicles (CV) / Commercial Mining Equipment (CME) Loans with Bank’s / NBFC’s / Financial Institution’s in India.

Min age- 28 years

Max age- 40 years

There are other multiple posts which are similar to above mentioned posts in the notification

Click to apply online

Click to check official website

Click to check detailed notification