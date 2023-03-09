Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Huge job vacancy, apply now
Online application for the recruitment of different vacancies by the Bank of Baroda is underway. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before March 14.
A total of 46 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
- Online Registration of Applications starts from: 22.02.2023
- Last date for Online Registration of Application & Payment of fees: 14.03.2023
Name and number of post vacancies:
- Regional Acquisition Manager: 4 Vacancies
- National Acquisition Head: 1
- Head-Wealth Technology: 1
- NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1
- Product Manager (Trade & Forex): 1
- Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 19
- Trade Regulation –Sr. Manager: 1
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1
- Private Banker – Radiance Private: 15
- Product Head –Private Banking: 1
- Radiance -Private Sales Head: 1
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 age limits:
- Regional Acquisition Manager: Min: 28 Years, Max: 36 Years
- National Acquisition Head: Min – 35 Years, Max – 40 Years
- Head-Wealth Technology: Min – 31 Years, Max – 45 Years
- NRI Wealth Products Manager: Min – 26 Years, Max – 40 Years
- Product Manager (Trade & Forex): Min – 24 Years, Max – 40 Years
- Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): Min: 24 Years, Max: 45 Years
- Trade Regulation –Sr. Manager: Min – 24 Years, Max – 40 Years
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): Min- 31 Years, Max-45 Years
- Private Banker – Radiance Private: Min- 33 Years, Max-50 Years
- Product Head –Private Banking: Min – 24 Years, Max – 45 Years
- Radiance -Private Sales Head: Min – 35 Years, Max – 50 Years
Educational Qualification:
- Regional Acquisition Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE preferably 2 Year Full Time MBA/Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in Management equivalent, from reputed Colleges.
- National Acquisition Head: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE preferably 2 Year Full Time, MBA/Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in Management equivalent, from reputed Colleges.
- Head-Wealth Technology: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable: Degree in Engineering/Science/Technology
- NRI Wealth Products Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE.
- Product Manager (Trade & Forex): Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution.
- Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management.
- Trade Regulation –Sr. Manager: Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution.
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management.
- Private Banker – Radiance Private: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management, CFP, CFA or equivalent qualifications.
- Product Head –Private Banking: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE.
- Radiance -Private Sales Head: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable: Degree/Master Degree in Marketing.
Payment of fees:
- Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs 600/-for General and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs 100/- (Intimation charges only – Non-Refundable) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus 7 applicable GST & transaction charges).
