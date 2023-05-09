Bank Of Baroda recruitment 2023: Application invited for 157 posts, check details
The online application and registration process for Bank of Baroda recruitment has already commenced for Specialist Officers posts.
Bank Of Baroda is accepting online application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officers on a regular basis. Job aspirants can apply online through Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in. The online application and registration process has already commenced for the recruitment drive and the last date to apply for the post is May 17.
Check more details about the
BOB Recruitment Details
Total vacancy: 157 posts
- Relationship Manager: 66 posts
- Credit Analyst: 74 posts
- Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager: 17 posts
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Degree/ PG Degree/ Diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognised University/ Institute.
Age Limit
- Relationship Manager-IV: The candidate should have a minimum of 35 years & maximum of 42 years of age.
- Relationship Manager- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.
- Credit Analyst- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.
- Credit Analyst- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 25 years & maximum of 30 years of age.
- Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 26 years & maximum of 40 years of age.
- Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 24 years & maximum of 35 years of age.
Educational Qualification
- For Relationship Manager: The candidate should be a Graduate (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course). CA/CFA/CS/CMA will be Preferred.
- For MSME – Credit Officer: The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.
- For MSME Credit -Export / Import Business: The applicant should be Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.
- For candidates having CA/CMA/CFA qualifications, their experience of up to 1 year, with a registered CA firm can be included for the purpose of work experience.
Pay Scale
- MMGS II : Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III : Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV : Rs 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Selection Process
The selection process may comprise of
- Online test,
- Psychometric test and any other test deemed suitable for further selection process
- Group Discussion
- Interviews
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023
Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply online through the official website till May 17, 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.
To Read more details, candidates can the official notification.