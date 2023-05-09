Bank Of Baroda recruitment 2023: Application invited for 157 posts, check details

Bank Of Baroda is accepting online application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officers on a regular basis. Job aspirants can apply online through Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in. The online application and registration process has already commenced for the recruitment drive and the last date to apply for the post is May 17.

Advertisement

Check more details about the

BOB Recruitment Details

Total vacancy: 157 posts

Relationship Manager: 66 posts

Credit Analyst: 74 posts

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager: 17 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Degree/ PG Degree/ Diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognised University/ Institute.

Age Limit

Relationship Manager-IV: The candidate should have a minimum of 35 years & maximum of 42 years of age.

Relationship Manager- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Credit Analyst- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 28 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Credit Analyst- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 25 years & maximum of 30 years of age.

Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- III: The candidate should have a minimum of 26 years & maximum of 40 years of age.

Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manage- II: The candidate should have a minimum of 24 years & maximum of 35 years of age.

Educational Qualification

For Relationship Manager: The candidate should be a Graduate (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course). CA/CFA/CS/CMA will be Preferred.

For MSME – Credit Officer: The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.

For MSME Credit -Export / Import Business: The applicant should be Graduate in any discipline. Preference will be given Post-Graduation Degrees/Diplomas in Management with a Specialization in Finance / Banking/ Forex / Credit Or CA / CMA / CFA.

For candidates having CA/CMA/CFA qualifications, their experience of up to 1 year, with a registered CA firm can be included for the purpose of work experience.

Pay Scale

MMGS II : Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of

Online test,

Psychometric test and any other test deemed suitable for further selection process

Group Discussion

Interviews

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply online through the official website till May 17, 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

To Read more details, candidates can the official notification.